Alleged R. Kelly Sex Tape Victim Lisa VanAllen Says New Footage Same As Her Ordeal

VanAllen was one of the two young girls who appeared in the infamous first sex tape alleged to be the work of Kelly.

As R. Kelly and his legal team gear up to combat a new slate of sex tape footage, details of what appears on the tapes are emerging which triggered an alleged past victim to speak out. Lisa VanAllen, who allegedly appeared on the infamous first tape, says that the acts depicted on the new tapes sound similar to her ordeal.

Lisa VanAllen was on “TMZ Live” Wednesday, and she told us the descriptions of the new tapes are basically par for the course. Lisa was one of the 2 young women on the original R. Kelly sex tape, for which he went on trial, but was ultimately acquitted in 2008. She was 17 at the time that tape was recorded.

Lisa tells us everything R. Kelly allegedly does in the videos — coaching the teen through sex, choking her, calling out her age — sounds like the same Kelly she was dating. She also believes Avenatti is on point with his allegations about Kelly’s camp intimidating witnesses in the 2008 trial.

Alleged R. Kelly Sex Tape Victim Lisa VanAllen Says New Footage Same As Her Ordeal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

