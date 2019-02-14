CLOSE
News & Gossip
A New R. Kelly Sex Tape Has Been Handed to Authorities

It’s looking like R. Kelly may have more troubles on the horizon!

CNN has reportedly received a VHS tape showing Robert Kelly in a sex act with a young girl.  According to CNN, the video shows “Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old”.

Michael Avenatti is a  Los Angles based attorney and is representing a man who he claims worked with R. Kelly for years but has now become a whistleblower.  The tape was reportedly handed over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend by the whistleblower and is now under review.  Avenatti to CNN that, “My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,”

Avenatti also tweeted this statement and documentation from his personal Twitter account:

So what’s on this alleged tape?  From what CNN is saying it is almost a complete mimic of the original sex tape that got R. Kelly in legal trouble back in February of 2002.  The new tape is 42 minutes and 45 seconds and clearly shows a man that appears to be R. Kelly in two different “scenes” with what appears to be an underage girl.  The young girl refers to her genitalia six times in the video as, “”14-year-old p***y.”  The man in the video also can be heard saying the same thing.   At one point the young girl can be heard calling him daddy and he asks her to urinate.  She does and he urinates on her.  CNN also reports that the video depicts a man who appears to be R. Kelly performing multiple sex acts with the girl.

If you remember in the last case R. Kelly was adamant that it wasn’t him in the video.  But there could be a clue in this video that may refute if he tries to deny it this time.  The man in the video has a mole on the back of his neck.  No word on if R. Kelly himself has a matching mole.

Check back for this developing story.

SOURCE

