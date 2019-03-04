Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby While Teaching Goes Viral

It really does take a village to raise a child, and it also takes one to uplift and empower their parents as well.

This is a belief that Morehouse College professor, Dr. Nathan Alexander, took to heart in class last week when a student in one of his math courses couldn’t find child care.

See, Wayne Hayer had to bring his baby Assata to class at the all-make HBCU when his babysitter fell through. Alexander offered to hold the little girl while teaching so that Hayer could take “better notes in class.”

According to BuzzFeed News, Alexander taught the entire 50-minute class while holding Assata in a carrier. He even continued to carry her after class while helping students with questions about the lecture.

The image was captured by fellow student Nick Vaughn who shared the pic on social media that has since gone viral. Take a look:

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

While Alexander looks like a natural holding the baby, he admitted he was worried he would not be able to successfully teach and hold her at the same time.

“I’m not a father, I don’t have children of my own,” Alexander recently told BuzzFeed News. “I was worried that she would start crying. But it actually went perfectly. She was extremely well-behaved.”

Alexander said he bounced the baby up and down, joking that perhaps his lecture is what helped put her to sleep.

“When she started falling asleep, I told the class ‘I guess I’m being boring right now,’” Alexander said.

In a Facebook post, Assata’s mother, Firda Hayer, wrote how touched she is for the teacher’s kindness and the support the couple has received from complete strangers. She also explained that her husband works two jobs along with being a full-time student.

“With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I’m usually left with the baby to myself,” Firda wrote.

“Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he’d get to spend more time with Assata in the process. It’s a win-win. Thank you for encouraging us to continue to push forward. Thank you to black educators like Dr. Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time. We plan and Allah plans; verily, Allah is the best of Planners.”

With so much bad news in the world, we definitely needed this story in our lives.

Thank you Dr. Alexander!

