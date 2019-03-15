CLOSE
Luis Vuitton Pulls Michael Jackson Collection After ‘Leaving Neverland’

The luxury retailer is taking the claims against the King of Pop very seriously.

Sexual abuse is being taken very seriously thus luxury brands also have to sensitive to victims across the world. In Louis Vuitton’s case they are put the kibosh on one of their newest drops.

Page Six is reporting that the leather goods maker has pulled all the pieces from their Michael Jackson inspired collection. The recent release featured signature elements from the King of Pop’s career including a t-shirt adorned with a paint brushed rendition of his moonwalk pose. In the wake of HBO’s Leaving Neverland LV thought that keeping the pieces on the shelves was in poor taste. Executives from the French brand made a formal announcement to fashion trade publication WWD.

“I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights” said Virgil Abloh. My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers.”

CEO Michael Burke also expressed his support in the decision. We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing,” he said. “Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause.” The recent release featured signature elements from the king of pop’s career including a t-shirt adorned with a paint brushed rendition of his moonwalk pose. Additionally sequence, which was synonymous to Jackson’ style, was used throughout the collection.

Produced by British filmmaker Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland tells the story of two boys who claim to be sexually abused by the “Thriller” singer. The four hour special chronologically details them spending time with Jackson youths and the effects of the abuse during their adulthood. Since its’ release Michael’s music has been pulled from all radio stations in Montreal and New Zealand. Drake has also dropped “Doesn’t Matter to Me”, which samples Michael from his European tour. Jackson’s family has denied the claims. You can watch the trailer below.

