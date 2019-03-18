CLOSE
Clip Of Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Talking With Voice Coach Surfaces, Says R. Kelly Gave Her Herpes

Savage has come out publicly as R. Kelly's girlfriend but her family believes she's under the singer's control.

A federal case against R. Kelly is mounting, and an audio clip of Joycelyn Savage allegedly talking with a voice coach has surfaced with potentially damning evidence. In the audio, Savage, then a teenager, talks about Kelly potentially cutting her off if she didn’t deny their sexual relationship and appears to say she contracted herpes from him as well.

See Also: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Believes R. Kelly Coached Her To Lie To Cops

The Blast reports:

In the audio, Savage said she explained to Kelly that she told her family of their new sexual relationship, and the singer was apparently very angry.

“I told him what was going on,” a nervous Savage admitted, adding, “He can’t trust me … I have to gain his trust back because he really likes me a lot.”

Savage explained that Kelly wanted her to send a text message stating, “I lied about me and you having sex,” in case he ever needed a defense.

She also revealed that the singer may have given her an STD, and she was nervous about her father finding out if she tested positive for anything.

The audio clip can be heard below.

Clip Of Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Talking With Voice Coach Surfaces, Says R. Kelly Gave Her Herpes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

