Kwame Brown Slams NCAA “One & Done” Rule, Doesn’t Regret Skipping College

The 37-year-old former retired player went straight from high school to the pros.

Kwame Brown was projected to be a big star in the NBA after going #1 in the 2001 NBA Draft when the Washington Wizards picked him up, but things didn’t quite pan out. However, Brown believes that collegiate players should have a right to enter the pro ranks if they’ve got the skills and slammed the NCAA’s “one and done” rule.

TMZ Sports reports:

Of course, the infamous NBA rule is back making headlines this year after Zion Williamson made it emphatically clear in just a few weeks at Duke he was ready for the pros.

But, the league still has its draft rule in place — saying players need to spend a year in college before they can play for one of its 30 teams — and thus, Zion remains a Blue Devil.

Enter 37-year-old Brown — who went straight from high school to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft when he was selected by the Washington Wizards.

Brown thinks the 1-and-done rule is just ridiculous — telling us there’s simply no place for it in today’s society.

“Free enterprise,” Kwame says … “Go and get that money.”

Duke University star Zion Williamson has expressed a desire to go straight to the pros after playing for the institution for just one year and all signs point to him being a dominant player.

As the outlet notes, Brown has earned millions over the course of his 13-season career and says he owns four businesses. Good for him.

Kwame Brown Slams NCAA “One & Done” Rule, Doesn’t Regret Skipping College was originally published on hiphopwired.com

