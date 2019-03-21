Kwame Brown Slams NCAA “One & Done” Rule, Doesn’t Regret Skipping College

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kwame Brown was projected to be a big star in the NBA after going #1 in the 2001 NBA Draft when the Washington Wizards picked him up, but things didn’t quite pan out. However, Brown believes that collegiate players should have a right to enter the pro ranks if they’ve got the skills and slammed the NCAA’s “one and done” rule.

TMZ Sports reports:

Of course, the infamous NBA rule is back making headlines this year after Zion Williamson made it emphatically clear in just a few weeks at Duke he was ready for the pros.

But, the league still has its draft rule in place — saying players need to spend a year in college before they can play for one of its 30 teams — and thus, Zion remains a Blue Devil.

Enter 37-year-old Brown — who went straight from high school to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft when he was selected by the Washington Wizards.

Brown thinks the 1-and-done rule is just ridiculous — telling us there’s simply no place for it in today’s society.

“Free enterprise,” Kwame says … “Go and get that money.”

Duke University star Zion Williamson has expressed a desire to go straight to the pros after playing for the institution for just one year and all signs point to him being a dominant player.

As the outlet notes, Brown has earned millions over the course of his 13-season career and says he owns four businesses. Good for him.

