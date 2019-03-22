Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If you let the photos tell it, Porsha Williams is about about to give birth.

Her hubby-to-be Dennis McKinley took to Instagram this morning to post a photo of him and Porsha preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, “Baby PJ.” In the photo, they appear to be in a hospital and in his IG stories, she’s pictured in a hospital bed surrounded by her elders.

In sharing the good news, Dennis made sure to shout out the fact that Porsha’s remained fly “all nine months” of her pregnancy and we have the photos to prove it (see photo gallery below)!

Porsha first revealed her pregnancy last year in September. As previously reported, she told Gary With Da Tea and the rest of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show team that she’d kept the news under wraps because she suffered a miscarriage in the past.

Baby Bump Watch: #RHOA Porsha Williams Pregnancy is FINALLY Coming To An End… https://t.co/aV8lhXWBgw pic.twitter.com/yIFD8gs1Ro — Michelle "ATLien" Brown (@ATLien) March 22, 2019

Baby PJ will be both Porsha and Dennis’ first child, it’s a girl, and we’ll be able to see their journey into parenthood in Bravo’s new Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘Baby Special’ spinoff according to Radar Online.

Baby Bump Watch: Porsha Williams Preps To Deliver Baby PJ! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust

