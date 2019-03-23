CLOSE
Barbara Streisand Seems To Suggest Michael Jackson Molested Children

The award-winning singer and actress didn't put the blame on the late King of Pop but instead the parents of the alleged victims.

The Leaving Neverland documentary has divided fans of Michael Jackson, most especially those who feel that he may have sexually molested children. In a new interview, Barbara Streisand seemingly suggests that the late King of Pop may have carried out those alleged acts.

In speaking with British publication The Times, the award-winning actress and singer candidly spoke on her career, her upcoming concerts in the United Kingdom, and much more. As captured by the New York Daily News, the 76-year-old performer appeared to not show much compassion for the now-adult gentlemen who accused Jackson of abuse.

From the Daily News:

She says she “absolutely” believes the allegations of abuse by Robson and Safechuck, but puts more blame on their parents than The Gloved One.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” Streisand told The Times. “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Streisand, who crossed paths with Jackson during their careers, added that she feels sorry for both the alleged victims and Jackson.

“I feel bad for the children,” she said. “I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

Perhaps there is more context there that couldn’t be captured in the interview but Streisand has yet to clarify her position.

