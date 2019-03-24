CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lonzo Ball Cuts Ties With Big Baller Brand Co-Founder, Heading To Nike?

The NBA star isn't trying to get caught up in the jig.

Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Lonzo Ball seems to have been the victim of the jig. The Los Angeles Lakers guard has cut ties with Big Baller Brand after learning its co-founder was unable to account for $1.5 million.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sounds like a good enough reason.

Reports ESPN:

Ball told ESPN that he believes that Alan Foster, a friend of Lonzo’s father for almost a decade who owns 16.3 percent of Big Baller Brand, had “used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately.”

Foster has served as the business manager of all of the Ball family’s companies, including Big Baller Brand — which was formed as a limited liability company in 2014. Foster developed a close friendship with the Ball family beginning around 2010, when Lonzo and Foster’s son became friends as seventh-graders. It was Foster, Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, has said, who helped convince him to create a shoe and apparel company featuring his three basketball playing sons rather than allow Lonzo to sign one of the guaranteed multimillion-dollar endorsement deals that had been offered by more-established shoe companies such as Nike and Adidas.

But now speculation is that Ball is signing with Nike. It stems from an IG post from Ball where he alludes to moving on to “bigger and better” things.

Or, he could just be trolling.

View this post on Instagram

Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan

A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on

Photo: Getty

Jordan Brand and Nike Unveil 2019 All-Star Collection of Kicks
45 photos

Lonzo Ball Cuts Ties With Big Baller Brand Co-Founder, Heading To Nike? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Big Baller Brand , lonzo ball , nike

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time…

All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk. Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE…
03.24.19
World Water Day: Disturbing Facts About Water Supply…

We must do better.
03.22.19
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close