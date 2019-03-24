Lonzo Ball seems to have been the victim of the jig. The Los Angeles Lakers guard has cut ties with Big Baller Brand after learning its co-founder was unable to account for $1.5 million.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sounds like a good enough reason.

Reports ESPN:

Ball told ESPN that he believes that Alan Foster, a friend of Lonzo’s father for almost a decade who owns 16.3 percent of Big Baller Brand, had “used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately.”

Foster has served as the business manager of all of the Ball family’s companies, including Big Baller Brand — which was formed as a limited liability company in 2014. Foster developed a close friendship with the Ball family beginning around 2010, when Lonzo and Foster’s son became friends as seventh-graders. It was Foster, Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, has said, who helped convince him to create a shoe and apparel company featuring his three basketball playing sons rather than allow Lonzo to sign one of the guaranteed multimillion-dollar endorsement deals that had been offered by more-established shoe companies such as Nike and Adidas.

But now speculation is that Ball is signing with Nike. It stems from an IG post from Ball where he alludes to moving on to “bigger and better” things.

Or, he could just be trolling.

—

Photo: Getty

Lonzo Ball Cuts Ties With Big Baller Brand Co-Founder, Heading To Nike? was originally published on hiphopwired.com