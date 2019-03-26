CLOSE
Jussie Smollett’s Exoneration Causes Racial Rift On Social Media

The internet is on fire.

Choir Boy Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Jussie Smollett is officially a free man. As we all know, Chicago PD accused the Empire actor of staging his own attack back in January, but according to TMZ their case has been dropped. This morning, the site shocked the nation, reporting:

“Jussie and his lawyers ran to court Tuesday morning in Chicago, where he was facing 16 felony counts of lying to police in the alleged racial and homophobic attack. Jussie will surrender his $10,000 bond. But, that’s it. The case is over. We’re told the State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, told Chicago police she was dropping the case because Jussie would have only gotten community service if convicted and she said he has already performed community service so there is no point in prosecuting him. We could not find any record of Smollett doing community service.”

Jussie’s lawyers also put out a statement that reaffirmed his innocence…

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions,” they reportedly went on. “This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx weighed in on her decision to not prosecute the actor. Backing up TMZ’s original report, she said:

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

As for why Jussie surrendered his bond money, Jussie’s lawyer said during a live-streamed press conference that many people in Jussie’s situation see fit to do so. She then went on to highlight his continued service to the community. During the same press conference, a weary looking Jussie said that this time in his life has been “incredibly difficult.”

Hit the flip to see what Jussie’s family had to say, plus more viral reactions from Twitter…there’s lots of white folks who are super upset, are we surprised? Not really.

Jussie Smollett

