People really hate being called racist. So much so that they’ll actually argue with you and try to convince you that they’re not racist. Oddly enough there are a few phrases that they love to use that actually aren’t that effective. Like, “why must everything be about race?,” or “I used to date a black girl/guy.” Listen to the audio above for the full list.

DL’s Top 10 Phrases People Use To Claim They’re Not Racist was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

