CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Believes Jussie Smollett Case Doesn’t Help His Client

Steven Greenberg thinks that officials in Chicago might be looking to score a big win after taking the L.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

R. Kellyâs attorney backs off request for singer to travel to Dubai to perform at concerts

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

R. Kellys lawyer believes that the recent developments in the Jussie Smollett case could come at the expense of his client getting a fair shake. According to Steven Greenberg, prosecutors in Cook County are probably looking to land a big win after taking the L with the Empire actor.

See Also: Chicago Bills Jussie Smollett $130K for Alleged Hate Crime Investigation

TMZ reports:

Steven Greenberg tells TMZ … the outcome of Jussie’s criminal case in Cook County — in which all 16 felony charges against him were dropped by the State’s Attorney — might be damaging for Kelly … especially when it comes to a possible plea bargain.

He says, “I think it makes it more difficult for a friendly disposition because they’re going to be extremely reluctant to admit they brought these cases with scant evidence or that there are any other problems.”

Greenberg adds State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her team may now view Kelly’s case as a chance to redeem themselves after taking such intense heat from the City of Chicago and for that matter the nation for their decision to cut the actor loose.

Cook County officials seem poised to press on with the Kelly case, with the singer facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Believes Jussie Smollett Case Doesn’t Help His Client was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jussie Smollett , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close