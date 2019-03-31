CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image Awards: “You Don’t Get No Respect From Me!” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

50th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Even though he didn’t make an appearance at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Jussie Smollett still was a topic of conversation, especially for comedian Chris Rock.

As he came on stage to present an award, Rock told the audience inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, “I was told to present an award … they said no Jussie Smollett jokes.”

But Rock, ever known for his comedic timing proceeded to make all the jokes he could within a minute.

“Yeah, I know! I know! What a waste of light skin, you know?” Rock said to uproarious laughter. “You know what I could do with that light skin and curly hair? My career would be OUTTA HERE! I’d be running Hollywood.”

Rock paused for a moment but still couldn’t help himself. “What the hell was he thinking? From now on, you’re JESSE from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect! You don’t get no respect from me!”

Back in January, he alleged that two men assaulted him and placed a noose around his neck while yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him. The Chicago Police Department investigated Smollett’s claims before deeming them to be potentially untrue. A Cook County grand jury lobbed 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct against the Empire actor before the case was ultimately dismissed.

RELATED: Chicago to Bill Jussie Smollett for Alleged Hate Crime Investigation

RELATED: President Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Case “National Embarrassment”

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Exoneration Causes Racial Rift On Social Media

Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image Awards: “You Don’t Get No Respect From Me!” [VIDEO] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

chris rock , Jussie Smollett

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close