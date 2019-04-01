CLOSE
Pharrell Is Asking Virginians To Become Airbnb Hosts For Something In The Water Festival [Video]

P wants out of towners to see the real 757.

Pharrell Williams is asking his fellow Virginians to open their doors in the name of art. The creative wants them to host others for the Something In The Water Festival.

As reported on WKTR 3, Skateboard P took to social media to urge residents of Virginia Beach and Hamptons Roads to rent their homes out so concertgoers from other areas can really enjoy the town. “Hey Virginia Beach- I’d love for you to host with @Airbnb during @SITW this April. Let’s show the world the diversity, the creativity and the local flavor of our amazing Virginia Beach community” he tweeted.

Also included in the post was a brief video of him and artist KAWS hanging in front of the pier. P went on to detail the initiative. “Okay, so as you could see I’m standing here right now with Kaws so literally there is no effect without him. Just super excited about Something In The Water so what we did was we reached out to Airbnb and they made a super significant commitment to come and be a part of you know, our community.”

He went on to add how the three-day concert will also afford locals a way to generate income and further showcase the city. “What I love about that is it’s not only a way for you guys to make money but it’s also a way for you guys to open your doors and show the inclusivity and diversity that we have back home in Virginia. So I’m excited about it. I know we can do it. I know we will do it. We will have a lot of fun.”

Something in the Water is a three-day festival taking place on Friday, April 26th, Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th. The event will take place at Virginia Beach, Va.. Slated to perform are Teddy Riley, Migos, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Dave Mathews Band, Chris Brown and more.

You can learn more information about becoming an Airbnb host here.

