Lonzo Ball Sues Big Baller Brand Co-Founder For Fraud

Seems like BBB had a scammer in its midst, allegedly.

Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for fraud. All the BBB skeptic are surely thinking, “We told you so.”

According to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard, the longtime family friend scammed him out of $1.5 million. Yeah, that’s enough to make anyone cut ties. In order to let you know it’s real, Lonzo even covered up his BBB tattoo.

TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit, and from Ball’s allegations, they got scammed by a con artist.

The suit claims Foster got close to the family when he realized that Lonzo Ball was a top prep basketball prospect with NBA potential. However, the family was unaware that Foster had done time in federal prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit also reportedly claims that Foster threatened to tell the media false information about the family once the jig was up and they confronted him about that missing $1.5 milli.

Nevertheless, LaVar Ball claims that BBB is not getting shut down. Good luck with that. Also worth noting, it’s been reported that Lonzo Ball and his father are estranged, which the latter also denies.

Lonzo Ball Sues Big Baller Brand Co-Founder For Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

