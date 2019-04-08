CLOSE
Solange Cancels Coachella Music Festival Set Due To “Major Production Delays”

Latitude Festival 2018 - Day 2 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Via Madamenoire:

Fans and supporters of Solange Knowles heading to Coachella will unfortunately not get to see Solo grace the stage this year.

According to the music festival’s official Twitter account, the singer will have to forgo her scheduled performances on April 13 and April 20 at the festival in Indio, California.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” the Tweet read. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

Solange was set to perform along with other A-listers at the festival including, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, YG and Kanye West, to name a few.

Her appearance would have marked the third time Solange graced the Coachella stage, following last year’s surprise dance off during her sister Beyoncé’s groundbreaking set, and a 2014 performance where Beyoncé graced the stage with Solange for a short, cute dance duo routine.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Solange Releases Visual for ‘Almeda’

The enigmatic singer and artist is known for her elaborate emphasis on production details, including set design, music arrangement and choreography. Many of her fans were looking forward to seeing what Solange would produce as the first performance following the release of her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, released in March. The album is based in jazz-fusion, soul and funk, and serves as a stream of consciousness work that encapsulates her love for the culture and Black life she observed while growing up in Houston, Texas.

While Solange will not be appearing at Coachella, her European fans can expect a series of performances during the summer.

After Solange’s name was announced as a performer in January, fans speculated new music was on the way, after she teased her album would drop in the fall during an interview in the New York Times Style Magazine. Her latest release was packaged in an elaborate social media push, first using Black Planet as the launching pad for buzz around the album. The singer later released a feature film to accompany the album, complete with visuals for all 19 songs.

Solange Cancels Coachella Music Festival Set Due To "Major Production Delays" was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

