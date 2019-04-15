CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 2 [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

BET Networks Host Inaugural Ball - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Happy news for fans of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” actress Tatyana Ali. Ali recently revealed on Instagram that she and her hubby Dr. Vaughn Rasberry are expecting another little one!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump,” she caption a baby bump photo on Instagram. “We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry”

Source: Bossip.com

#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
9 photos

Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 2 [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Tatyana Ali

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
Man On Death Row For 33 Years Will…

Following years of appeals, a Utah man sentenced to death for a 1985 murder is set to get a new…
04.12.19
Julian Assange Arrested In London On Hacking Charges,…

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, the group published top-secret files from various governments, has been arrested. The 47-year-old Assange…
04.12.19
What Are Consent Condoms And Are They Helpful?

Details below, ladies and gents.
04.11.19
Fantastic Voyage 2019 Recap Day 3: It’s Mardi…

If you’ve been on the Fantastic Voyage before then you know – you better bring some suitcases. No, not one…
04.10.19
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close