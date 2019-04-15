CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson Does Not Want to Give Her Ex Housing Support

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been fairly quiet for a while, but new court documents show that there’s still some dissension between the two in their ongoing custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Otunga, 39, is requesting financial support to pay for his home amid claims that he is owed the cash because he is the primary caregiver of the couple’s nine-year-old son, David Jr.

“Nothing entitles David to live in a home identical to Jennifer’s,” Hudson, 37, argued in the documents while also adding that “having a child with a celebrity should not be the basis to treat David like someone who has given birth to a child and who has no means of supporting the child.”

She also feels that Otunga, a former WWE wrestler, is hypocritical by pursuing a career in entertainment, which was one of the factors he gave in arguing how Hudson’s work obligations made her less available to parent their son. Hudson argues that since they were never married, her financial obligations should not extend to paying for Otunga’s housing.

The singer and Oscar-winner says that his recent role in Madea’s Family Funeral presents evidence of him  trying to pursue “a career path identical to Jennifer’s.” She wants the presiding judge to force Otunga to seek gainful employment and keep a job diary.

The two have had intense exchanges over the custody of their son since they announced splitting in November 2017. During that time the singer granted an emergency order of protection after she claimed David pushed her while she was holding their son. Otunga however, has categorically denied the accusation. The two also went back and forth over Hudson’s other claim that Otunga was trying kidnap their son and defame her legacy. Otunga has denied this allegations as well.

Hudson and Otunga will meet again in court in May after a previous date was rescheduled form March. Hopefully they can come to a resolution and find a common ground because, whew!

Source: MadameNoire.com

Jennifer Hudson Does Not Want to Give Her Ex Housing Support was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

