Queens: Janelle Monáe & Lizzo’s Black Girl Sistuationship Has Folks Stanning

They have the friendship we all want and need.

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Out of all the people constantly re-defining what it means to be a Black woman in pop culture, Janelle Monáe and Lizzo are at the top of the list.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

The #BlackGirlMagic (and vulnerability) started off at peak levels last week thanks to their conversation with them. magazine. In the interview, they discussed everything from artistry, to mental health, to LGBTQ identity:

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey,” Monáe told Lizzo. “It’s not a destination. I’ve discovered so much about myself over the years as I’ve evolved and grown and spent time with myself and loved ones. That’s the exciting thing — always finding out new things about who you are. And that’s what I love about life.”

 

Now, ever since their insightful interview, the two have been showing up for one another in the most beautiful way.

This past Friday, Monáe took over the main stage for the opening night of Coachella’s first weekend. Along with performances of tracks like “Django Jane,” Janelle also brought out Lizzo for an epic twerk-off.

“Do you got the juice,” Janelle asked Lizzo onstage, referring to Lizzo’s single “Juice” from her upcoming album Cuz I Love You. Lizzo assures Janelle that she, in fact, has the juice.

Then, an impassioned twerk session ensued.

Peep the moment below.

 

Folks were obliterated…

The two friends weren’t done supporting each other right then and there either.

Lizzo performed to a packed Coachella audience on Sunday, and in the midst of some rough sound issues, Lizzo still received encouragement from her biggest fans…one of them being Janelle Monáe.

Monáe danced, she laughed, and she even took videos of Lizzo like a certified stage mom. If this were the 90s and camcorders were back in fashion, I’m certain Monáe would have pulled one out…no matter whose vision she was blocking.

Check out the priceless moment below.

 

Folks were so moved by Janelle’s support of her friend that a meme was bound to be created.

 

And it was so…

 

Folks even brought a famous scene from Mean Girls into the mix…

 

Janelle Monáe also acknowledged her stanning moment when she reposted her now eternal meme.

“I love you @lizzo,” she wrote, along with “Thanks for not posting my sweaty arm pits.”

 

I think it’s safe to say, a sistuationship has been born, and it’s here to stay.

We stan our #BlackGirlMagic queens.

30 photos

was originally published on globalgrind.com

