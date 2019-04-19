CLOSE
Brian Banks Accused Of Masturbating In Front Of Maid, Slapped With $10M Lawsuit

Some might remember Banks after he was falsely accused of rape, which derailed his NFL career.

Brian Banks, who was once falsely accused of rape thus derailing a promising NFL career, is now embroiled in an explosive legal matter that could cost him millions. A woman claims that Banks masturbated in front of her during a cleaning service visit, and is seeking $10 million in a lawsuit.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a woman named Lidija Jovanovic claims Banks contacted her on February 12, 2018 in response to her advertisement for house cleaning services. She says he booked her for the following day.

Once she arrived, Jovanovic claims Banks locked his “attack dog” in the upstairs bedroom so that she could clean his apartment in peace.

She claims that during the course of her cleaning, Banks “sat on the couch, took his penis out of his pants, began masturbating in front of Plaintiff, and stated, ‘Don’t mind me, just continue cleaning.’”

Due to his size — Banks is reportedly 6’3″ tall and weighs 250 pounds — she says she was “fearful for her safety.”

Jovanovic says she tried to ignore Banks but then claims he turned his laptop towards her to show that he was watching pornography and asked her “to help him masturbate.”

Jovanovic says the incident has left her unable to continue her line of work and claims she suffers from PTSD.

