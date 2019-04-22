Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked Out Of Christian School Because She ‘Committed Adultry’

An Akron, Ohio, mom claims that her two daughters were kicked out of their private Christian school, some 30 days before the school is over, because she is unmarried.

According to WKYC, Summer Grant’s daughters Summara and Summaia, who were fourth and second graders, had gone to Chapel Hill Christian School for years until last Friday. Apparently, an administrator banned her children because he believes she is “living in sin.”

“He said it was many reasons and the main one was because I was not married and my children had different fathers,” Grant said.

That, and Grant has receipts—she recorded the conversation.

“There’s 10 commandments and committing adultery is not part of that,” Pastor Wilson can be heard saying on tape.

“It’s not that they should not go to the school it’s that they can’t go to the school.”

Grant also told WKYC that her daughters are model students, winning multiple awards and having good grades. And despite an incident on the bus last week where one her daughters didn’t sit up front when the driver told her to, the children have no real history of disciplinary issues.

She claims the Pastor even told her his decision to expel her daughters had nothing to do with that incident.

“It’s not right. It’s not right,” Grant stressed, adding, “As Christian you are not supposed to judge. You shouldn’t have affected these kids education over that.”

This isn’t the first time Pastor Wilson has allegedly confronted Grant about her personal life. She claims over the summer he asked why she had three children with three different men. He also had the audacity to give her a list of eight things she needs to do to improve her life.

“It wasn’t about whether they had their scholarship in place,” Grant tearfully told the Akron Beacon Journal.

“It was more or less about me just not living right. … It was an uncomfortable conversation, but I sat through it because I really wanted my children to go to the school.”

Pastor Wilson declined to go on camera with WKYC, but in a statement said that parents were required to sign a written agreement to reflect a commitment to Christ and the Grant family acted in a manner “inconsistent” with the agreement.

In his eyes, the “dismissal was necessary in order to protect the safety of our school children and their families.”

In the meantime, Grant says her girls have no school to finish their year at right now.

“They don’t have a school,” she said. They don’t have anywhere to go to school right now. I don’t know what to do.”

When it comes to next year, she’s not sure if its worth fighting to have her kids back next fall where, “they’re honestly not welcome in.”

Kellee Terrell Posted 8 hours ago

