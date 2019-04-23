CLOSE
Osundairo Brothers’ Lawsuit: Jussie Smollett Faked Attack For Clout

Black AIDS Institute 2015 Heroes In The Struggle Reception Gala And Awards Ceremony

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The Jussie Smollett saga continues as new lawsuit emerges.

The Osundairo brothers are behind this latest litigation. They’re suing two of Smollett’s defense attorneys, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, for defamation and false light.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

They were initially arrested as suspects in the alleged attack, only to be released later. According to court documents obtained by the Chicago Sun Times, the brothers say Smollett paid them to stage the attack and directed every aspect of the scheme.

“Mr. Smollett used his clout as a wealthy actor to influence Plaintiffs, who were in a subordinate relationship to him and were aspiring to ‘make it’ in Hollywood,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Smollett’s motivation was simple. He wanted his employer and the public to notice and appreciate him as a successful black, openly gay actor. So, Mr. Smollett directed every aspect of the attack, including the location and the noose.”

Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped all criminal charges against Smollett last month after he paid $10,000 and performed community service. After those charges were dropped, the Osundairo brothers claim both lawyers continued to blame them for the attack in multiple media appearances.

Glandian is accused of going as far as suggesting Smollett and Bola Osundairo had a sexual relationship during an interview on a podcast. That claim allegedly caused Bola severe distress as he is heterosexual, in a relationship and often visits family in Nigeria. Same-sex activity is illegal in Nigeria and can result in 14 years in prison or death.

This federal lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit from the City of Chicago demanding Smollett pay them back for money spent on the investigation. Smollett has continued to maintain his innocence.

