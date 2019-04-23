CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

A police report from January claims a welfare check was conducted to ensure the talk show host's safety.

Leave a comment
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

We all had a feeling that when Wendy Williams filed for divorce, some old dirt messy was going to be dug up…but not this damn messy.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

According to Page Six, back in January, two officers from the Livingston Police Department in New Jersey conducted a welfare check on the iconic talk show host after an anonymous caller told authorities that her husband Kevin Hunter had been poisoning her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A police report said that Hunter answered the door, but was very hesitant to let them into house, telling the officers that Williams was sick. However after explaining that they needed to check on the talk show host, he let them in, TMZ reported.

Police claimed that they found Williams in her bed, “with the blanket covering from neck to toe.” The report went on to say that when Hunter was asked to leave the room so that they could speak to Williams alone, he refused.

Williams later told them that she was healing from a broken shoulder and when asked if she was being poisoned, the 54-year-old tearfully replied, “Well, I’m very popular.” When asked a second time was she being hurt, she denied the accusations.

See Also: Wendy Williams Talks Her New Sober Life Post Divorce Filing, Husband Apologizes

Eventually the police left.

It’s believed that the caller was someone who worked for Williams’ production company, the gossip website noted.

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years, having those papers delivered at 6:30am. Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

While last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune.

See Also: Wendy Williams Is On The Hunt For A New Home After Filing For Divorce?

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse.

Here’s what we are clear of:  Thank goodness Wendy has finally gotten away from this man!

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close