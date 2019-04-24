CLOSE
Importance of Funding in Breast Cancer

via Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

John H. Fetting, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. He is also a member of the Miller-Coulson Academy of Clinical Excellence.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Dr. Fetting received his undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. He earned his M.D. at Johns Hopkins where he then completed residency in Internal Medicine. Dr. Fetting completed an additional residency in Psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He returned to Johns Hopkins for a Medical Oncology Fellowship after which he joined the faculty.

Dr. Fetting is a breast cancer medical oncologist and is actively involved in the clinical trials program of the Breast Cancer Program. Dr. Fetting served as Associate Director for Clinical Practice for the Department of Oncology from 1995-2014. In this role he oversaw practice quality and operations for the Department of Oncology.

Dr. Fetting is an advocate for breast cancer prevention and is fundraising to support breast cancer prevention research at Johns Hopkins. The John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention Research was established to support laboratory and clinical breast cancer prevention research throughout Johns Hopkins. The primary objective of the Fetting Fund is to expand the knowledge and use of strategies in the prevention and management of breast cancer through the development of better mechanisms to identify the women at high risk for developing breast cancer and develop safe, effective natural products and drugs to prevent breast cancer, while reassuring those you are not at risk.

