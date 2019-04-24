CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

No G-Unity?: Young Buck Threatens 50 Cent

Petty rappers are going to petty. 

Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

50 Cent has taken his trolling to elite levels, ask Teairra Mari. On this Wednesday, April 24, Young Buck has threatened to “Ja Rule” the Queens rapper after he caught wind of a social media post that mocked his new forthcoming album.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Buck is dropping a new project, and Fif decided to bring attention to the release by also mentioning that Buck allegedly had relations with a trans person.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Young buck is almost ready to drop his album. He worked hard on this project, I told him his personal choice to date a tran sexual will confuse some of his core audience but with the support of the LGBT he should be fine. 🔥New heat coming soon,” wrote Fif on Instagram.

You may recall that 50 Cent previously brought up the claim about Buck’s relations in an audio post that he since deleted. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

While the promo certainly can’t hurt, Buck retorted by using Ja Rule’s name as a verb—while also admitting he was still under contract with Fif.

“I thought you was 50 Cent, I thought you had some real n***a tendencies…” said Buck on Instagram Live. “If you such a real n*gga, why don’t you let me go? You understand what I’m saying? And we’ll fight the battle like that… Line me up like Ja Rule. Go bar-for-bar with me, n***a. Play that game, you scared?”

After saying he had no time for Fif’s “gay games” and noting the G-Unit rapper/actor was allegedly hindering his career thanks to cease and desists, he eventually added, “We gon see who Ja Rule who bitch.”

Looks like they both had time because…petty rappers are going to petty.

Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins
1 photos

No G-Unity?: Young Buck Threatens 50 Cent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , Young Buck

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close