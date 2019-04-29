CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

WATCH: ‘Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo’ Documentary Trailer [Video]

Give D'Angelo has flowers now please.

Leave a comment
D'Angelo Devil's Pie trailer

Source: Carine Bijlsma / Carine Bijlsma

Now playing at the Tribeca Film Festival is Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo, a documentary about enigmatic but ultra-talented musician D’Angelo. If you can’t make it to the film festival just yet, the trailer is now online.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Directed by Carine Bijlsma, the film is billed as an intimate portrait of the singer D’Angelo and the man born Michael Eugene Archer. Executive producers include Alan Leeds and Kevin Liles along with commentary from the likes of Questlove.

Besides his years away from the spotlight, the film also tackles the demons, including drug addiction, that have affected his career. Which in turn made for a triumphant return to form.

Watch the trailer for Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo below.

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s
16 photos

WATCH: ‘Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo’ Documentary Trailer [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D'Angelo

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close