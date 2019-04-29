CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dumb Dumb Diddy: R. Kelly Blames Inability To Read On Losing Sexual Abuse Case

Kelly's illiteracy has been the stuff of legend.

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Back In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

R. Kelly has become something of a struggle savant in the wake of the explosive Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. After recently losing a sexual abuse civil case, the singer’s legal team says his inability to read sunk his defense.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

TMZ reports:

Kelly’s attorneys, Zaid Abdallah and Raed Shalabi, filed legal docs claiming even though Kelly was served in the civil case — in which Heather Williams alleges he sexually abused her when she was 16 — he was in Cook County Jail at the time for failing to pay child support and should not have been served there.

More significantly, though, according to the docs … Kelly “suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read,” adding … “in essence he cannot.”

Translation — Kelly had no idea what the legal papers were all about, so he didn’t take the appropriate steps after being served to defend himself.

The new legal docs also blast the fact Kelly was served while incarcerated, claiming Williams’ lawyers could have easily served Kelly’s criminal lawyer or delivered the docs to Trump Towers where he lives. Williams’ lawyer has said security at his residence made that impossible, but Kelly’s attorney calls BS on that.

Instead of lounging in front of his Trump-owned residence, maybe Kelly should invest in some tutoring.

See Also: R. Kelly Loses Underage Sex Civil Lawsuit Judgment After Skipping Court

Photo: Getty

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted
15 photos

Dumb Dumb Diddy: R. Kelly Blames Inability To Read On Losing Sexual Abuse Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close