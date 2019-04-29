Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre’s Moroccan wedding was a ceremony straight out of the the folds of a fairytale.

Idris looked dapper in a custom black Ozwald Boateng suit, while Sabrina, styled by Law Roach, stunned in a Vera Wang dress.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to People, Sabrina paid homage to her hubby with a special embroidery on her dress, “This train carries no wrong do-ers,” which is a saying tattooed on Idris’ forearm.

Sabrina’s off-the-shoulder cathedral-length gown was embellished with hand-placed macramé lace.

After the ceremony, Sabrina changed into another custom Vera Wang gown with macramé lace and crystal and pearl embroidery.

Idris proposed to Sabrina months before at a private screening for his movie Yardie out of fear he would have to wait until after Valentine’s Day to pop the question.

“It was like two days before Valentine’s and I had this ring in my pocket, it was burning a hole,” Idris explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “And then Valentine’s came and she had to fly somewhere, so there was a likelihood I wasn’t going to see her on Valentine’s Day. So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.”

Congrats to the lovely couple.

How Sabrina Dhowre Paid Homage To Her Hubby In The Hem Of Her Stunning Wedding Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com