Via Bossip:
Tommy Davidson is set to release a memoir that will detail his harrowing early life as a newborn who was thrown away in the garbage.
“I was found in the trash when I was an infant,” Davidson told BOSSIP Saturday at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge at the Tribeca Film Festival. “I was near death. And a white family adopted me. I grew up in the Midwest. My (adopted) mother, she passed away a few years ago, and my sister was like. You need to write about this.”
Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being Dumped In The Trash As An Infant was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com