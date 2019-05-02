Most of us try to be as clean as possible, but there are some things we all do that are super gross!

The worst part is that we don’t realize how gross these things are. For example, every time you use a card reader you need to go scrub your hands…those things are filthy! And cash is just as bad if not worse!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DL’s Top 10 Unhygienic Things You Do Every Day was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 2, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: