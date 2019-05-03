CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

DJ Spinderella Announces She Was Kicked Out Of Salt-N-Pepa: “I’m Making It Clear Now”

Leave a comment
Barbie's 60th Anniversary

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

One of rap group’s leading pioneers have parted ways, and by the looks of things it doesn’t look amicable.

DJ Spinderella, one-third of the legendary Salt-N-Pepa took to Instagram on Thursday to clear up a misconception that she felt needed to be settled once and for all.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

The trio was advertised as part of the highly anticipated New Kids On The Block Tour, which jumped off on Thursday night in Cincinnati, Ohio. Salt-N-Pepa are scheduled as acts along with singers Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and rap group Naughty By Nature, according to NKOTB’s website.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As her former group members, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Papa” Denton tour to promote their BET reality show, Ladies First with fellow R&B pioneers SWV, Spinderella, whose real name is Deidra Muriel Roper, said she was terminated in January during a lengthy post.

And while she does appear in the reality series, it may mark the last time we see the trio together from the looks of things.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, In January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties,” she wrote.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know that you will the opportunity to see me this summer in many other places and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then, Thank you, Spinderella,” she continued.

Spinderella joined the group in 1987 at the height of their popularity, when she was just 16-years-old. However, this isn’t the first time the ladies developed friction. In 2002 the group parted ways, only to reunite again in 2007.

SEE ALSO: Salt-N-Pepa Discuss “Ladies Night” Reality Show, How They’ve Maintained Longevity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Hopefully this is a rough patch that can be worked out. We’d truly hate to see one of the most iconic rap groups in history, not make it to a happy ending. Especially during a time when women in hip-hop still struggle for equality and visibility in a male dominated industry.

But a lot of fans are angry and/or hurt due to the recent announcement and shared their feelings on social media.

DJ Spinderella Announces She Was Kicked Out Of Salt-N-Pepa: “I’m Making It Clear Now” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

DJ Spinderella , Salt N Pepa

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
Police Officer Believes He Was Fired For Interracial…

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, when Darien, GA Police Chief Donnie Howard found out his 16-year-old daughter, who is white, had…
05.01.19
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close