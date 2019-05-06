DL’s GED Section: William Barr’s Testimony

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.06.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

When William Barr testified before congress and D.L. says he “lied openly.”

He says this because on several occasions his story changed, and he obviously didn’t know that when a Black Woman asks you a question they already know the answer. Kamala Harris asked him simple yes or no questions he fumbled around and couldn’t formulate an answer. D.L. believes this is because, “everybody associated with Donald Trump is loosely associated with the truth.” William Barr, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner, and others associated with Trump all, “lied to congress.” Those associated with him that have not been called before congress all “lie constantly.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s GED Section: William Barr’s Testimony was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

President Donald Trump , The D.L. Hughley Show , William Barr

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close