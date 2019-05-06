CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained Inside Burning Audi

Leave a comment
Cordons remain in place at the scene of a shooting in Haringey, north London, that left a man in his 20s fighting for his life in hospital

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Via Bossip:

On Sunday a 3-year-old Queens, NY girl perished from injuries she suffered after being trapped inside a burning car. Her death has now been ruled a homicide.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

According to NY Daily News reports, police are questioning her father, who was also injured in the blaze, in her death. Sources say the back doors of the vehicle had been chained from the inside and first responders found two canisters of gas inside the car and a propane tank in the trunk.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Monday the little girl was identified as Zoey Pereira. She was discovered around 8:50 pm Sunday in the back of a burning 2008 Audi Sedan on Baisley Blvd. near 154th St. in Springfield Gardens, just blocks from where she lived with relatives in Rochdale Village.

Someone passing the scene spotted Pereira’s father in flames, running into the pond at Baisley Pond Park and brought him a blanket to help him extinguish his burning clothes. According to sources, the witness called 911 after Zoey’s father said, “I have my kid in the car.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Since the chained door handles had been melted in the fire, firefighters were able to open the car doors and pull Zoey from the vehicle. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in a police vehicle but she did not survive her injuries.

SEE ALSO: 4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint In Home Invasion

Source say Zoey’s parents do not live together and had been in a custody battle. Her father was taken to Jamaica Hospital but later transferred to the burn unit at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side. He was in serious but stable condition Monday.

His name has not yet been released.

Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained Inside Burning Audi was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Audi , New York City

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close