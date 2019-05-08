DL’s Top 10 Reasons You May Have Slept With Someone

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.08.19
Every time you have sex with someone it’s not because you love them. As a matter of fact there are some pretty hilarious reasons why you may have given up the goodies. Maybe the guy had a cute dog, or you heard a rumor that people think you may be gay, or maybe he fed you when you were drunk, or you just wanted to see if you could. No matter the reason, as long as you wanted it it’s okay…we don’t judge.

