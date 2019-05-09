TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black Student And A Black Parent

Leave a comment

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,” insisting instead that he used the racial slur in a different way than the students have alleged.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reports that a high school in Denton, Texas, is investigating comments made by assistant principal Howard Palmer after audio of him using the n-word began circulating on social media. Palmer, who is white, can be heard using the N-word several times in the clip to a Black parent who tries to explain why the word is unacceptable.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I just want to know, did you say it,” said Prince Njoku, the father of Denton High School student LaTasia Woodard. Woodard reportedly called her father and accused Palmer of telling her friend to “turn off that ni**er music.”

The student was allegedly using his earphones to listen to music when Palmer made the comment.

“I’ll tell you the exact words,” Palmer responded, and actually used the n-word yet again. “I said ‘turn that music down. I don’t want to hear the word ni**er in my office.’”

“That word shouldn’t even be coming out of your mouth, Mr. Palmer,” Njoku explains. “There’s no explanation…You want me to be fine with you using that expletive to a student…What are we doing here?”

When Njoku asks Palmer if he said “ni**er music,” Palmer denies the allegation, to which Woodard insists he did. Woodard goes on to say how her friend heard the assistant principal use the slur.

“I thought he was joking,” Woodard recalls. “That’s when I came down here because I was outraged that a word like that would come out of your mouth—a person in a position of power who’s not only supposed to be directing people but also you’re in charge of giving punishment and directing the school. And so, for you to be in charge of all that and feel some kind of way towards rap music?”

After Palmer repeatedly denies the allegation and shrugs it off, Njoku asks to speak to his boss. Palmer radios a co-worker, explaining that he’s not “going to write this off as cultural differences,” eventually adding that he “grew up on that word.”

A spokeswoman for the school district Julie Zwahr said Palmer has been on administrative leave while the district’s human resources department investigates the situation. Zwahr and the school superintendent both claim they haven’t viewed the video on social media, the Record-Chronicle reports.

“All we know is that if something like that is out there, that’s not what we’re about, so I don’t know that it’s important that we watch the video,” Zwahr said.

 

Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black Student And A Black Parent was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

racism , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…

Demand for more answers have grown after an April officer-involved shooting in Hugo, Oklahoma that left three children injured. Officers Billy…
05.09.19
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over…

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video…
05.08.19
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close