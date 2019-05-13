CLOSE
Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates From Berklee College Of Music [PHOTOS]

Berklee College Of Music Commencement Exercises

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake both received honorary doctorates at the Berklee College of Music’s commencement on Friday.

Elliott and Timberlake, along composer Alex Lacamoire, were honored for their “influences in music and for their enduring global impact,” according to reports from E! News. Following the ceremony, both Missy and Justin took to Instagram to share the excitement over their new title and their degrees with their fans.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

“CREATE YOUR OWN LANE,” Elliott wrote under a video of her in a cap and gown, showing off her brand new framed diploma. “Sincerely Dr. Missy Elliott.”

Justin Timberlake also took to the time to share the big news with all of his followers, also sending out an inspiring message within his caption. He wrote, “No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR.”

Both artists not only made an appearance at the ceremony, but also spoke to the graduating class.

“There will be ups and downs—prepare for that,” Elliott told the graduating students. “As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don’t forget that. You have come too far to quit.” Timberlake also offered the class a bit of a roadmap for their future. “You’re defined by what you define failure as. It’s not a thing if it leads you to your success. It’s all part of the journey,” he said. “I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: One, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class. Meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all!”

Congrats to Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake on the major achievement!

Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates From Berklee College Of Music [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

