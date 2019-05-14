CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Jordan Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering Stroke

Leave a comment

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of yet another family member after her stepfather, James Jackson, died on May 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 50-years-old.

Jackson, a firefighter and Army veteran, is survived by son Zachary (and his wife Dawajeane); wife Jodi; stepdaughter Jordin (and her husband Dana Isaiah); and stepson P.J. Sparks (and his wife Jessica).

Sparks’ mom, Jodi Jackson, shared the sad news on social media.

“James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud. He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn’t working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life,” she wrote. “He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was.”

Jodi and Jackson married in March 2014.

PEOPLE reports that a funeral for Jackson is planned for Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Houston-based ministry The Forge for Families.

Jackson’s death comes just 15 months after Jackson’s 16-year-old daughter, and Jordin’s stepsister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died of complications from her lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.

14 Times Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Looked Like A Sexy Mommy & Daddy
14 photos

Jordan Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering Stroke was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Jordin Sparks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…

Demand for more answers have grown after an April officer-involved shooting in Hugo, Oklahoma that left three children injured. Officers Billy…
05.09.19
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close