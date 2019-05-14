The economy is doing extremely well, some say it’s because of the policies the Obama Administration put in place.

Others, who DL says are wrong, believe it has a lot to do with Donald Trump. There are 10 cities where most of the new jobs are coming from. They are, Austin, San Jose, Nashville, San Antonio, Charlotte, Grand Rapids, San Francisco, Raleigh, Columbus and Dallas.

All of those cities are close to a lot of diversity, intellectuals and universities. DL says all 10 of the cities are blue cities. All of the cities that are not experiencing the economic surges are cities where everyone is a certain way. “People who want to go back to how things used to be,” he says. Those people are not interested in being progressive. “the idea that you can stay where you are and get what you want” doesn’t work he says, “go to where they need what you have.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hughley TV: DL Explains Why The Economy Is Doing Well was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 14, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: