CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Would You Buy This?: A Louis Vuitton Jump Rope Is Here

The ultimate exercise flex.

Leave a comment
Louis Vuitton Christopher Jump Rope

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Want to stunt on your haters at the gym? LV has you covered.

See Also: Jig Alert: Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Here [Photos]

As spotted on Uncrate the house of Louis Vuitton is putting their luxury touch to a staple accessory in the calisthenics game. Featuring the French brand’s signature Monogram Eclipse monogramming in black, the Christopher Jump Rope will keep you looking uber fashionable while trying to shed those winter pounds. Both the rope and handles are made of fine leather so no matter how sweaty you get you can keep a tight rhythm while skipping.

This is not the first time Virgil Abloh and the rest of the design team have tried to price out everyday items. In the past they have released rulers, writing instruments, yoyos and most recently ping pong accessories.

You can purchase the Louis Vuitton Christopher Jump Rope for a cool $650.00 here.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Master & Dynamic Links Up With Louis Vuitton For $995 Bluetooth Earbuds
4 photos

Would You Buy This?: A Louis Vuitton Jump Rope Is Here was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Louis Vuitton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close