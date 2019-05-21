CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan

Leave a comment
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Lil Mo and Karl Dargan’s on-again, off-again marriage has hit another snag. After rumors broke that Dargan allegedly used a stranger’s debit card to run up a bill at Dave & Busters, she posted a photo on a date with another man.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When asked about the situation, Mo responded “Not my husband no more!!! Where’s the lady.”

It seems Mo has moved on from her cheating husband, who denied any illegal use of the woman’s funds. In another Instgram post, she bragged about her queendom and seemingly called Dargan a peasant.

She wrote, “Queen!!! I don’t do bum shit or flock with peasants. That shit beneath me. Fuck nigga free GLOW! Get rid of the dead weight and level up. Told y’all i was gonna get ME back. Believe in me. Lil Mo #savageheart Issa movement. I reinvented myself. 👑🐐

Fans are happy Mo has seemingly moved on from Dargan, who continues to embarrass the Superwoman singer.

Between Mo and Wendy Williams, women are taking out the trash!

 

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

karl dargan , lil mo

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close