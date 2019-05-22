CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ & Coca-Cola Team Up For 80’s Inspired Teaser, New Coke Back

Pepsi out here slackin' on they marketing game something serious...

Leave a comment
Stranger Things Season 3

Source: Netflix / Netflix

We’re only a month and change away from finding out how our favorite pubescent heroes based in Hawkins, Indiana are going about life in the 80’s when Stranger Things premiers on Netflix on July 4.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Looking to further promote the highly anticipated premier, Coca-Cola and Netflix teamed up for retro Coke commercial featuring Eleven and her team of paranormal teenage avengers enjoying adolescent life before things get turned upside down. It’s a really clever marketing campaign for all parties involved.

But Coke is also taking things a step further by not only selling some Stranger Things themed Coke cans and bottles, but also bringing back that good ol’ 80’s “secret” recipe for New Coke that bricked harder than a Shaq freethrow and packaging it in that retro can to give everyone that pre-internet era feel. These new joints are set to go on sale at select retailers this Thursday (May 23).

Well, if Pepsi had the nerve to bring back Crystal Pepsi for no reason whatsoever, why the hell not, right?

Check out the latest Coca-Cola inspired teaser for Stranger Things season 3 below and let us know if you’ll be binge watching it for 4th of July weekend.

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ & Coca-Cola Team Up For 80’s Inspired Teaser, New Coke Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coca cola , netflix , Stranger Things

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close