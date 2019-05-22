CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Allen Hughes Will Produce Five-Part 2Pac Documentary Series

The veteran director worked out a deal with the estate of the late rapper.

Leave a comment
Tupac Shakur Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Director Allen Hughes has struck a deal with the estate of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur to bring forth the development of a five-part documentary series around the late rapper.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Deadline reports:

Director Allen Hughes has closed a deal with the Shakur Estate that grants him full access to all of Tupac Shakur’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry. He will use all that to direct and exec produce a five-part documentary series on the late hip hop icon.

Hughes will make it his follow-up project to the superb HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. The Tupac documentary aims to be the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.

It hasn’t been reported when the series will air or on which network or streaming service.

See Also: 2Pac Shooter At Quad Studios Claims His Friend Stretch Set Him Up [Video]

Photo: Getty

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur
21 photos

Allen Hughes Will Produce Five-Part 2Pac Documentary Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2pac , tupac

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close