Director Allen Hughes has struck a deal with the estate of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur to bring forth the development of a five-part documentary series around the late rapper.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Deadline reports:

Director Allen Hughes has closed a deal with the Shakur Estate that grants him full access to all of Tupac Shakur’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry. He will use all that to direct and exec produce a five-part documentary series on the late hip hop icon.

Hughes will make it his follow-up project to the superb HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. The Tupac documentary aims to be the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.

It hasn’t been reported when the series will air or on which network or streaming service.

See Also: 2Pac Shooter At Quad Studios Claims His Friend Stretch Set Him Up [Video]

—

Photo: Getty

Allen Hughes Will Produce Five-Part 2Pac Documentary Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com