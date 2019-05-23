CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones, Cost Apple $900K

Jiang is looking at up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine.

Leave a comment
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones

Source: Anton Novoderezhkin / Getty

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy and scamming the company of nearly a million dollars. Now one of those students has pleaded guilty for his part in the operation.

Quan Jiang, a Chinese national and former engineering student copped to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods that hoodwinked Apple out of 1,500 iPhones. Jiang spilled the beans to investigators breaking down how he was regularly sent 20-30 broken handsets and then taking them to Apple to trade them in either in person or online for working units claiming they won’t power on abusing the company’s warranty program.

See Also: Teenager Falsely Arrested For Stealing Apple Products Suing For $1 Billion, Tech Giant Responds

Jiang would then ship the working iPhones back to China where they would be sold for hundreds of dollars and get a cut of the take. The money would be given to his mother where she would deposit the funds into his account. Despite using different aliases to carry out his dubious scheme, according to court documents, Apple noticed that Jiang actually used either his name, email address, mailing address, or IP address on 3,069 warranty claims.

Out of those 3,069 claims 1,576 of them were denied, Jiang was still able to obtain a jaw-dropping 1,493 replacement iPhones from Apple. If you do the math, each handset costs $600, and that comes out to $900,000 in losses to the company that Steve Jobs built.

Jiang is looking at up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine or twice the money he scored while carrying out the scheme depending on which is more significant. As part of his plea, he must also pay back Apple $200,000 in restitution for swindling the company. He is scheduled to be sentenced in late August, we bet he wished there was an app that could make this all go away right now.

Photo:  Anton Novoderezhkin / Getty

Apple’s New Credit Card Steals The Show; Twitter, Scammers and AirPod Wearers React
26 photos

Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones, Cost Apple $900K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Apple , iPhones , Oregon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
Man Who Shot, Killed Driver After Wreck Gets…

An Alabama man who shot and killed a driver who crashed into his stolen minivan in Georgia will spend the…
05.24.19
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close