CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Teenager Falsely Arrested For Stealing Apple Products Suing For $1 Billion, Tech Giant Responds

Leave a comment
NYC Teenager Suing Apple For $1 Billion After Being Falsely Arrested

Source: VCG / Getty

An 18-year-old New Yorker is suing the company that Steve Jobs‘ built for a smooth 1 Billion (insert Dr.Evli laugh) dollars after being falsely arrested claiming Apple’s face recognition software falsely linked him to a string of store robberies.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Ousmane Bah was arrested by the NYPD November 29th after he was falsely linked to series of robberies at Apple Stores in Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Deleware. The real culprit apparently used a stolen ID that had the teenager’s personal information including his name and address but did not have his photo on it. That’s where the lawsuit comes in. It claims that since the ID lacked a picture, Apple programmed its facial recognition software to associate the real thief’s face with Bah’s personal info.

Here’s the catch though, in a statement to Engadget, Apple states it stores do not use facial recognition technology.

See Also: Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid Subscribers Than Spotify

Bah was cleared when an NYPD detective discovered that the teenager did not look anything like the real suspect after going over surveillance footage. The teen also had a rock-solid alibi because he was attending his senior prom in Manhattan while the thief made off with $1,200 in Apple goods in Boston.

The New York Post shared the exact details of the lawsuit against Apple, and it states:

“Use of facial recognition software in its stores to track individuals suspected of theft is the type of Orwellian surveillance that consumers fear, particularly as it can be assumed that the majority of consumers are not aware that their faces are secretly being analyzed.”

Bah’s case is looking a bit shaky in the light due to the fact Apple has come out saying they don’t use facial recognition software. It’s going to be quite interesting to see how this plays out in court. Do you believe the teenager has a good case against the tech giant? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: VCG / Getty

Apple’s New Credit Card Steals The Show; Twitter, Scammers and AirPod Wearers React
26 photos

Teenager Falsely Arrested For Stealing Apple Products Suing For $1 Billion, Tech Giant Responds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Apple , New York City , NYPD

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close