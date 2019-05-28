Authorities Say Document Saying 50 Cent Snitched Were Fabricated

Once again the decade-old allegations of 50 Cent being Hip-Hop’s Big Head Rico (Belly reference) have been shot down. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the document circulating the internet which names 50 Cent as the dime dropper behind Jimmy Henchman’s arrest is indeed a fake.

The document in question named Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as the Sprint man who pointed feds in the direction of his old nemesis, Jimmy Henchman for the 2009 murder of 50’s homie, Lodi Jackson.

Having already fended off rumors that he had sic’d the feds on Irv Gotti and Murder Inc at the beginning of his multi-platinum career on Shady/Aftermath Records, the new allegation seemed more believable than not to his most staunch haters. But in a twist straight out of a Martin Scorsese movie, Fif took to social media to show paperwork which insinuated that OG Jimmy Henchman was actually a “Frank Castello” type street snitch himself!

But regardless of what 50 might’ve turned up, his reputation of running to po-9 to take down his enemies is well documented in Hip-Hop via rumors and records by rival rappers, but by the looks of things, it seems like this most recent one was a complete farce.

In the doc, it says 50 called in anonymously at first to say the cops should be looking into Jimmy as a possible suspect for Lodi’s murder … and allegedly went on to tell cops that he was afraid for his own life in the aftermath. The doc says 50 told cops he’d cooperate with the investigation

Thing is … we’ve been told the document is a complete fake. Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of Lodi and Jimmy’s case tell us … the alleged report was never taken, and 50 was never recorded as having talked to officers working on the matter at the time.

This probably still won’t be enough to convince his biggest skeptics that he’s never cooperated with feds to take down his enemies but if we’ve learned anything over the past few decades it’s that nothing can keep 50 from laughing and trolling his rivals all the way to the bank.

