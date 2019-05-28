CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan

Leave a comment
Casanova Meet & Greet

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Despite trying their hand at Marriage Boot Camp, Lil Mo has called it quits with her husband Karl Dargan. Between the countless cheating rumors and reports he ran up a stranger’s debit card, Mo has seemingly had enough.

Days after posting a photo while on a date with another man, the Superwoman singer took to social media to give fans an update on her emotional state. Mo posted a photo with the text, “I am happy, hurting and healing at the same time,” to describe how she’s dealing with the breakup. “Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it and I’m so proud of myself.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mo has been doing her best to live her best life on the ‘gram and bragging about her single status.

We can’t blame sis after all Karl’s put her through in public and private. We’re hoping she’s surrounded by friends and family who love her.

Karl has yet to address he and Mo’s declined marriage.

RELATED STORIES:

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan

Lil Mo Took Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’ To Find Out If He Was Cheating

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

lil mo

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close