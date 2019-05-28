Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Aladdin’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The movie Oleebo reviews this time is Disney’s live action Aladdin! It’s about a street peddler and power hungry villain fighting over a magic lamp with a genie inside.

The genie is played by Will Smith and he has the power to make their wishes come true. Oleebo found a few issues with the film, like the fact that Will Smith looked like Sinbad, but overall he enjoyed it.

See Also: The Smith Family Slays At The ‘Aladdin’ World Premiere

See Also: Bootleg Movie Review: ‘John Wick 3’

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Aladdin’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Aladdin , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close