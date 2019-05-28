The movie Oleebo reviews this time is Disney’s live action Aladdin! It’s about a street peddler and power hungry villain fighting over a magic lamp with a genie inside.
The genie is played by Will Smith and he has the power to make their wishes come true. Oleebo found a few issues with the film, like the fact that Will Smith looked like Sinbad, but overall he enjoyed it.
Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Aladdin’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com