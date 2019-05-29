Jay-Z Hosting Tidal Listening Party for New Prince Album

The late, great Prince is dropping a new album called Originals exclusively on Tidal on June 7. As a run-up to the release, Jay-Z will be hosting a listening party in Los Angeles for the project.

There actually will be a series of listening events across the world.

The “new” Prince album is 15 tracks and includes 14 previously unreleased recordings of music he wrote for other artists. The songs were picked by Jay-Z and Troy Carter on behalf of The Prince Estate, and include “Manic Monday” (for the Bangles), “Holly Rock” (for Shelia E.) and “Jungle Love” (for The Time).

Prince and TIDAL worked together before his untimely passing.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said Jay-Z via press statement. “Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain.”

Fans, with Tidal, will be able to “pre-save” Originals to have the album automatically added to their “My Collection” section in the app.

Album release celebrations will be going down in the U.S., Brazil, Spain and more. Jay-Z is hosting the Los Angeles release celebration on June 6.

Check out the tracklist for Originals below. Learn more at TIDAL.com/Prince.

Originals Tracklist:

Song title First released by (Artist: Album – year) Year of Prince’s recording included on Originals 1. Sex Shooter Apollonia 6: Apollonia 6 – 1984 1983 2. Jungle Love The Time: Ice Cream Castle – 1984 1983 3. Manic Monday The Bangles: Different Light – 1985 1984 4. Noon Rendezvous Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 1984 5. Make-Up Vanity 6: Vanity 6 – 1982 1981 6. 100 MPH Mazarati: Mazarati – 1986 1984 7. You’re My Love Kenny Rogers: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To – 1986 1982 8. Holly Rock Sheila E.: Krush Groove (OST) – 1985 1985 9. Baby, You’re a Trip Jill Jones: Jill Jones – 1987 1982 10. The Glamorous Life Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 1983 11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too The Time: What Time Is It? – 1982 1982 12. Love… Thy Will Be Done Martika: Martika’s Kitchen – 1991 1991 13. Dear Michaelangelo Sheila E.: Romance 1600 – 1985 1985 14. Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me? Taja Sevelle: Taja Sevelle – 1987 1981 15. Nothing Compares 2 U The Family: The Family – 1985 1984

