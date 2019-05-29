DL’s Top 10 Everyday Things That Are Making Us Dumb

| 05.29.19
There are some things that we do and experience that are actually making us dumber.

According to Bossip eating a lot of sugar hinders our brain function. Social media also has had an affect on our intelligence, the constant scrolling isn’t good for our minds. The number one thing that’s making us dumb is search engines like Google.

DL's Top 10 Everyday Things That Are Making Us Dumb

