CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Last Real President Barack Obama Showered With MVP Chants At Game 2 of NBA Finals, Dapped Up Drake

The North remembers...

Leave a comment
2019 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

While Donald Trump continues to slowly turn the United States into an autocracy while alienating our allies and sucking up to America’s enemies, Barack Obama’s been out here living his best life. Last night, the last legitimate POTUS took in game 2 of the NBA Finals much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Walking into the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto accompanied by secret service agents and commissioner Adam Silver, cameras caught the last real American President as he ran into the King of the North, Drake, and dapped him up like only he could.

But that’s not all.

When the crowd realized that they were in the presence of Presidential excellence, they exploded into raucous applause and gave Obama a standing ovation with chants of MVP sprinkled into the whistling and clapping.

See Also: Obama’s Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night

Known for his affinity for basketball, 44 also took to the time to praise some well-known sports reporters for the commendable job they do covering all things sports.

If only Barack Obama could run for the Oval Office one more time all would be well with the world. But he can’t and it’s not because we have an orange dictator emboldening racists, fascists and conspiracy theorists.

What a time to be alive.

Smash Mouth Warns Drake To Cool NBA Finals Sideline Antics, NBA Twitter Reacts
15 photos

Last Real President Barack Obama Showered With MVP Chants At Game 2 of NBA Finals, Dapped Up Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , drake , NBA , NBA Finals

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Boy, THAT HAIR: Trump’s Sunday Service Slick-Back Do…

45's wig situation continues to be a hotly contested subject.
06.04.19
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…

More questions are surrounding shooter DeWayne Craddock.
06.04.19
‘I Can’t Die, I Got Kids, I Can’t…

Terry Smith was sitting in his car, during break from work on March 24, when the unthinkable happened. He was…
06.04.19
Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In…

Per a police report, Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman last month in Paris. The…
06.04.19
Doc Rivers Catches $50K Fine For Praising Kawhi…

Doc Rivers learned an expensive lesson in bigging up a player from an opposing team, even though in retrospect the…
06.03.19
Quanell X Says Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Admitted To…

A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, Quanell X, who represented her mother, told reporters the girl’s stepfather told…
06.03.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…

The Gucci Cruise 2020 collection is a reminder to keep your hands off women's (well dressed) bodies. Would you wear…
05.31.19
Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After…

A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car…
05.31.19
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close