Last Real President Barack Obama Showered With MVP Chants At Game 2 of NBA Finals, Dapped Up Drake

While Donald Trump continues to slowly turn the United States into an autocracy while alienating our allies and sucking up to America’s enemies, Barack Obama’s been out here living his best life. Last night, the last legitimate POTUS took in game 2 of the NBA Finals much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.

Walking into the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto accompanied by secret service agents and commissioner Adam Silver, cameras caught the last real American President as he ran into the King of the North, Drake, and dapped him up like only he could.

But that’s not all.

When the crowd realized that they were in the presence of Presidential excellence, they exploded into raucous applause and gave Obama a standing ovation with chants of MVP sprinkled into the whistling and clapping.

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

Known for his affinity for basketball, 44 also took to the time to praise some well-known sports reporters for the commendable job they do covering all things sports.

Just had the pleasure of meeting the man himself: @BarackObama is in the house at the game. Asked if I needed to calm down. He said: “Nope! It’s working for you. Run with it!” No reason for me to go against HIS advice.#Haaaaaa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 3, 2019

Barack Obama casually walks by @ramonashelburne and says: “you do a great job” — Doris Burke (@heydb) June 3, 2019

If only Barack Obama could run for the Oval Office one more time all would be well with the world. But he can’t and it’s not because we have an orange dictator emboldening racists, fascists and conspiracy theorists.

What a time to be alive.

